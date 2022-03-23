New Delhi: The dead bodies of a man and his daughter were found in suspicious circumstances in the Holambi Kalan area of the North-West district of Delhi on Wednesday. Police said the daughter's corpse was found dead on the bed. According to police, the daughter was mentally and physically ill for a long time. Preliminary investigations suggest the father had died by suicide after killing his daughter.

Note: If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

(More details awaited)