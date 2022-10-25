Vizianagaram(Andhra Pradesh): A father and his mentally challenged daughter died after being hit by a train in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Bellana Thavudu and Shravani, residents of M Lingalavalasa village. The incident took place in Madhupada village of Gajapatinagaram Mandal of Vizianagaram district. The train was heading towards Bobbili from Vizianagaram.

"Thavudu took his daughter to a relative's house in Madhupada. From there, while returning on the way in a two-wheeler, he took Shravani towards the railway tracks. She got off the vehicle and ran along the railway tracks.

When Thavudu saw the arrival of the train, he ran and tried to save the girl, but the two were hit by the train and died," said Bhavani, the wife of the deceased man. She further said that her daughter was mentally challenged. The deceased man was working at Kauluraithu for the past few years.