Bilaspur: Pramod Khursail, singer Monika's father, bid her an emotional and melodious farewell a day after her death on Thursday here. Monika was a celebrated singer in the Chattisgarh circles and was undergoing treatment for brain haemorrhage at a private hospital before the end came. She breathed her last on Wednesday.

Monika's father, a lawyer by profession, paid his last respects to her by singing hymns. He was her first mentor and had trained her in singing. He had organised a bhajan and sang songs standing right next to her remains.

Monika Khursail (25), a resident of Hemu Nagar in Bilaspur, had sung many famous songs. She was also a part of many stage shows across Chhattisgarh. Her sudden demise has left her friends and fans in utter grief and shock.

