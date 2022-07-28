Bharatpur (Rajasthan): In broad daylight in the city's Sahyog Nagar, a father tried to kill his own daughter by crushing her with an auto. The pregnant daughter somehow managed to save her life. As a crowd gathered, the accused father fled from the spot in his auto.

Nagma Khan daughter Islam Khan, a resident of Mali Mohalla in the Namak Katra area of the city, married Narendra Kumar Saini (a Hindu boy) by going against her family's wishes which annoyed her father.

Nagma alleged that her father intended to kill them as he was carrying a country-made gun with him. "I even pleaded before him that I am pregnant but still he didn't care,' she said. While Nagma's husband Narendra revealed that the duo was drinking juice outside, meanwhile Nagma's father who was following us from Janana Hospital rammed his auto into his bike.

On 22 February, the couple ran away from home and went to Delhi and got married in Arya Samaj Mandir but after marriage, both returned to Bharatpur. While Nagma's father Islam Khan filed a case against the boy for kidnapping and luring the girl and forcibly marrying her. So, fearing the police case and family members, the boy took his wife along with his elder brother to Katni in Madhya Pradesh. After that, they started living in Mathura for two months, during which Nagma got pregnant.

Later, on their return to Bharatpur, both started living in a rented house in Ranjit Nagar of the city. On Thursday afternoon, husband Narendra took his wife Nagma to Janana Hospital for a routine checkup where Nagma's father Islam had an eye on both and tried to crush his daughter Nagma.

On getting the information, police reached the spot and inquired about the incident and took both the victims to the police station. After taking a complaint from the victim's husband and wife, both were dropped home in a police vehicle. Mathuragate police station in-charge Ramnath said that a case has been registered on behalf of husband and wife regarding the incident and investigation has been started.