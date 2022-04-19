Kaushambi: A man was arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light when the victim's brother raised a police complaint at the Charva police station. Taking action in the incident, police arrested the accused after registering a case against him. The accused, according to sources, indulged in the crime for a long time and the family members was also aware of it, but because of the social pressure they never complained.

Father arrested for allegedly raping daughters in UP's Kaushambi

"First he (my father) used to do illicit things with my elder sister. When she opposed it, he started doing it with my younger sister. We informed our grandparents but everyone remained silent, so at last I filed a police complaint," said the victim's brother. Superintendent of Police, Hemraj Meena, said, "A boy has alleged that his younger sister has been raped by his father and filed a complaint in the Charva police station. On receiving the complaint, the accused was arrested immediately after registering the case. Statement of the victim under section 161, 164 are being recorded and medical proceedings will be conducted."

Read: Haryana Police arrests 40-year-old for raping one-and-half old girl