Satara (Maharastra): A man named Chhagan Madane and his 13-year-old daughter, Pranjal Madane, died after their car was washed away in the swirling waters of a stream in Phaltan tehsil of Satara district in Maharashtra on Monday evening. The mishap took place while they were attempting to cross the flood waters flowing over the road near Somanthali village of Phaltan tehsil.

Later on Tuesday morning, the white colour car and both the dead bodies were fished out with the help of JCB by the villagers. It is to be noted that as per the alert of IMD (India Meteorological Department), parts of Maharashtra are receiving torrential rains causing a flood like situation in the area.

Banganga river flowing in the regions has swollen and rose over its banks and the water entered into the residential areas affecting houses. People were forced to vacate their houses for safer places. Areas like Prakhar Peth, Shani Nagar, Mangalwar Peth, Metkari Galli, Shivaji Nagar and Pacha Batti Chowk in Phaltan city are the most affected.

Apart for that Lonand-Shirwal road, Morve-Lonand & Morve-Shivajinagar bridges were submerged in water causing hurdles in the traffic movement in the region. The western parts of Maharashtra are receiving heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon finally prepares to leave the state with a bang.