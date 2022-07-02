FATF appoints Raja Kumar as new president
New Delhi: The Financial Action Task Force on Friday appointed Raja Kumar as the President of the global anti-money laundering body. "Raja Kumar starts as FATF President today. He will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives," the anti-money laundering watchdog tweeted on Friday.
Raja Kumar starts as FATF President today. He will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives.
