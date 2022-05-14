Chandigarh: Fateh Jang Bajwa who joined BJP after leaving the Congress has invited his former fellow party man and ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who quit the Congress during a Facebook chat on Saturday. Jakhar, who was removed from party posts over "anti-party activities" took to social media to express his displeasure against the Congress party and bid adieu to the grand old party saying "goodbye and good luck".

Bajwa while inviting Jakhar to follow in his footsteps, said that "big and wise leaders were needed in the party( BJP)". He further said that the next blow to Congress could be in Navjot Singh Sidhu. "The Congress party is divided between the two parties. Punjab Congress is not being taken care of by Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Bharat Bhushan Ashu," Bajwa said.

Another BJP leader Jeevan Gupta while extending an olive branch to Jakhar said that "Jakhar has done clean politics". "Congress has been heading for destruction for a long time. The Congress leadership has failed to unite all," Gupta said. Over a question when Jakhar will join the BJP, Gupta said that there was no communication in this regard yet.

"But I believe that the best people should be in the BJP". BJP leader Shweta Malik while reacting to the development, said that India "is becoming Congress-free". "Those who have served the Congress are leaving it. The departure of Sunil Jakhar proves that India will soon be Congress-free," she said.

