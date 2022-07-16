Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh has a sex ratio of 938 females per one thousand males as compared to the overall country's ratio which has improved to 1020 in 2019-20.

Sex ratio is defined as the number of females per 1000 males in the population. The number of females per 1,000 males in the country has risen from 991 in 2015-16 to 1,020 in 2019-21, as per the Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament earlier this year. The sex ratio at birth has also grown from 919 in 2015-16 to 929 in 2019-21, the Survey noted.

Kerala tops the chart among the states in terms of sex ratio, followed by Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Whereas in Chhattisgarh, in 2011 there were 960 females per thousand males. In 2022, the ratio was 938 females per one thousand males. In some districts of Chhattisgarh, the figure has reached an alarming 850.

As per the data, every year around 7 lakh women are registered for deliveries in the state. About 6 lakh babies are born every year in Chhattisgarh. On other hand, around 50 thousand children die. Social worker Mamata Sharma says, "There are several reasons behind the declining sex ratio in Chhattisgarh. One among them is that the business community wants the male child for the progression of the trading activities. Hence we see fewer girls in those families. An awareness campaign is required about the importance of girl children. The health department has to remain vigilant regarding sex determination tests."