Kolkata: Riding on the wave of movement for protecting farmer’s rights on farmland, Mamata Banerjee- led Trinamool Congress government came to power in 2011 ousting the 34-year-old Left Front government. Now 10 years down the line Mamata Banerjee has taken oath as the chief minister for the third consecutive term. Now the question is whether during the last 10 years was there any major improvement in the quality of farmland or farming conditions in the state.

According to the state government’s own statistics instead of improvement, there had been deterioration in the situation. A major section of the farmers in West Bengal has shied away from farming as a profession. There had been a massive depletion in the agricultural land ratio in the state.

These figures have been revealed by the latest report of the state environment department christened “State of Environment Report, 2021, West Bengal.”

According to the report, in 2011, there were 52,94,000 hectares of registered farmland in the year 2011. In 2021, the figure has declined to 52,38,000, which means the reduction had been 52,000 acres. According to statistics, the decline in the quantum of registered farmland started since the previous Left Front regime and in the last 10 years, the depletion has gained momentum.

On this issue, ETV Bharat contacted the state agriculture minister, Sobhondeb Chattopadhyay. According to him, a major reason behind this phenomenon is a rise in population. “The more the population is increasing the more is the requirement for housing and hence farmland is being converted. “There is no denying of the fact that the quantum farmland in the state is declining. But we, on behalf of the state government, are trying our best to bring more land under farming in the coming days. We are facilitating import and production of higher quality and higher productivity seeds, modern farming technologies and regular testing of land fertility among others,” he said.

Next, our correspondent contacted Pradip Majumdar, the principal advisor (agriculture) to the Chief Minister. He denied having any knowledge about the details of the content of the state environment department report. “But still I will seek the details. However, this is true that several people these days are disinclined to get take up farming as a profession. At the same time, massive urbanization has engulfed farmland to a great extent. But we are trying to spread awareness on this issue. For the last two years, the state agriculture department has been able to convert 12,000 hectares of arid land into farmland. Out target is making of the total conversion of 50,000 acres in the next few years,” he said.

Former chief economic advisor the Union government and BJP legislator, Ashoke Lahiri told ETV Bharat the depletion in farmland ratio is not the factor for West Bengal only. “But it has to be seen how the farmland is being utilized after conversion. If that converted land is used for setting up new industries it is a positive factor for the state’s and nation’s economy. But I have not heard of any major industrial unit coming up in West Bengal during the last 10 years. So this statistics on depletion in farmland ratio is unfortunate for the state,” he said.

Veteran Leftist peasant leader and the CPI(M) politburo member, Hannan Mollah agrees to a great extent with Lahiri. According to him, his party had been saying since 2006 that farming is no more that profitable for the farmers in West Bengal. “And in the current Trinamool Congress regime, the farmers are not even receiving minimum support price for their products. Since we realized that farming is no more profitable way back, we traded the industrialization path. But at that point of time Trinamool Congress mislead the farmers and the general people of the state. Now, on one hand, there is no industry in the state and on the other hand, such pathetic is the state of agriculture. This is really unfortunate for the people of the state,” he said.

Former journalist and economic analyst, Shantanu Sanyal said winning elections riding on the emotion of farmers and making farming a profitable venture are two completely different things. “On one hand, the price of the raw materials required for farming is skyrocketing. On the other hand, there are several instances that farmers are not even able to recover the production cost. So they are taking up alternate professions and hence the quantum of farmland is depleting. On the other hand, because of the land and SEZ policies, investors are too keen to invest in the state. So it is natural that the number of migrant workers from the state is fast increasing,” he said.