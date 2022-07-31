A little bit of talent, a bit of artistic nurturing, a little more creativity...These are enough to make a good investment in digital content. If you put it all together on the internet, you will get a flood of 'likes'. And if people like the content, the money will follow. If the money follows, so will fame. That's why now digital content creation has become a sought-after ambition for the youth. Recently, a list of top 100 creators was listed by Forbes India. The 100 have been crowned as 'Digital Stars'. Let's know about some of them.

Komal, the queen of elegance (Category: Fashion)

Delhi girl Komal Pandey's style is nothing short of a movie star. If you watch her videos, she looks like a supermodel. She is a social media star and an influencer. She is the darling of the youth who love her style, outfits, and fashion. Millions of students flock to her elegant lessons. Komal has been a bright student. She wanted to become a chartered accountant. At least till class 12 that is what her aim was.

Things started to change when she joined Delhi University where she found herself attracted to pursuing fashion as a career. The result: failed in final year exams and took a year break during which Komal started a blog called 'The College Couture. She used to make funny videos in the name of 'Recycled Fashion'. She received an invitation from a fashion brand that saw these videos. At the age of 19, she got a job as a fashion video coordinator. There she learned production, post-production, lights, camera, and the overall art of making videos.

Later she worked in another major fashion company. With this experience, she started her own YouTube channel in 2018. An Instagram account was opened under the name 'Fashion Therapy'. Beauty tips, dressing up, experimenting with outfits, YouTube videos with new trending topics, Insta reels...everything she does becomes an instant hit. She now has 12 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 1.7 million followers on Instagram. She has given countless interviews. Komal is now creating her own fashion brand with this momentum.

Nikhil Sharma, an indefatigable traveller (Category: Travel)

Mumbai boy Nikhil Sharma may not be familiar to anyone. 'Mumbaikar Nikhil, however, is easily remembered by all. Nikhil is one of the first vloggers in the country. A cross-country adventurer on a two-wheeler who has come a long way, literally. Not only does he enjoy the journey, but he also describes the experiences with his camera eyes. Beautiful places, rare sightings, unexpected events...so many.

His original journey began less than six years ago with the Kashmir to Kanyakumari Yatra. In the beginning, he used to ride fifty or a hundred kilometers on a bike for fun. After gaining confidence, he started long journeys. Now he is a guide for moto vloggers in India. Nikhil has 40 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Yogini Natasha Noel, the Yoga queen (Category: Fitness)

A victim of childhood abuse, Natasha Noel was depressed until she reached the age of 20. Then Yoga happened in her life and changed it completely. She started to recognise that she could beat her fears and come out as a winner. She became a 'Yogini' after gaining complete mastery over physical exercises and Yoga asanas. A lot of fans are fascinated by the asanas she performs by stretching her body like rubber. She has earned the status of a celebrity by giving inspiring interviews and becoming a role model for the girls. Natasha has 7.5 lakh subscribers on YouTube and around 3.5 lakh follow her on Instagram.

Shlok Srivatsava, all about tech (Category: Technology)

Cell phone, laptop, iPod, whatever new electronic gadget lands in the market, there are lakhs of youth waiting for Shlok Srivatsava's review. Not just reviews, he makes unique videos on ethical hacking tips, technical tricks, and futuristic technology. Shlok is the top influential tech reviewer in India. His technical journey started in his teens. He used to take his father's laptop secretly and make his favorite videos. With that knowledge, while studying at SRM University in Chennai, he used to troubleshoot technical problems on his friends' phones.

He was advised by a friend to start a YouTube channel with similar topics. That is how began the journey of Tech Burner, his channel on which he makes videos about technology and gadgets. Product reviews, life hacks...he is the 'how to' man. His videos garner millions of views every month. Shlok's 'Tech Burner' channel has 75 lakh subscribers, and 1.9 million people follow him on Instagram.