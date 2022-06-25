Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh): Around 200 people from Kadri Gate in Uttar Pradesh have put up 'house for sale' posters, fearing the possibility of being forced to leave owing to the Amrit Mahayojan dispute. There is no other way left except for a mass exodus of the residents due to the road widening plan of the Bareilly-Etawah highway.

The width of the highway is set to be 60 meters due to which houses and shops on either side of the road will be removed, and 200 people will be displaced. The owners have thus put up, for sale posters. On Thursday, people staged protests and submitted a memorandum to BJP District President Rupesh Gupta for an amendment to the map. Vishva Hindu Parishad's Provincial Dharma Prasar Pramukh Dinesh Tomar said that a memorandum has been given to the MP Mukesh Rajput, and the Sadar MLA was called several times with no satisfactory answer to no avail.

The posters of 200 people include Manish Dixit, Mahesh Singh Tomar, Seemant Chauhan, Umashankar Batham, Arun Mishra, Lokesh, and Dev Singh. When asked who will buy the property now, people said that outsiders can come and take it. Along with this, some people warned of fierce protest if the demand is not accepted. At the same time, MP Mukesh Rajput said that a meeting on this matter 'will be held.'