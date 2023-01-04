Chennai: Reminiscing the past, former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was on a personal visit to the famed hill resort Kodaikanal, 500 km from Chennai. Known as the princess of hill stations, Kodaikanal is linked to Farooq's family and Kashmir's political history. It was here, the lion of Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah, was interned twice – in 1953 and then in 1965. Together, he was under house arrest for 14 years.

Arriving here on Tuesday, he stayed at the Government Guest House where the late Sheikh had spent his days under incarceration. Named as Kohinoor Sheikh Abdullah Guest House, it has a plaque detailing the Sheikh's contribution to the country's independence along with Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Moulana Azad. It also mentions the Sheikh leading the struggle against Pakistani invaders in 1947 and being instrumental in Kashmir's accession to India.

Sharing his memories with the media on Wednesday, Farooq said “This is the place my father was interned for many years. I came in 84'." The Chief Minister at that time Ramachandran (MGR) and Mother Teresa were there and this house was dedicated to my father. I just wanted to come and see this again.”

His visit comes nearly after five decades and a much more relaxed Farooq interacted with the police personnel on security detail and also took a group photograph with them.

Speaking about the political situation in Kashmir, he reiterated the charge that terrorism continues unabated even after the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, conferring special status to the state. According to him, revocation of special status has not helped in wiping out terrorism but on the contrary it has only increased.

The IED blast in Rajouri district on new year day, killing two children and injuring five others, clearly shows that terrorism has not been stamped out. Though the BJP-led Centre had removed Article 370 on August 5, 2019, there is no end to terrorist strikes in the border state, the NC leader pointed out.

To a question on bringing out a change in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he made it clear that only a united opposition could ensure that. “I am not God. Nobody can. Nor am I such a person to predict. But, if the opposition unites and fights a united election, then there will be change. But, it depends on whether the opposition really unites,” he said.

Crediting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in which he too participated, Farooq said “I was at the yatra. Young people are joining and I was thrilled when I saw this. It is to save this nation because we are diverse. I cannot speak Tamil and you cannot speak Kashmiri. My food is different and your food is different. Your culture is different and my culture is different. And there is unity and we have to protect this. India is for all and we all belong to India. One colour and one religion only will not do. And one language... how will you accept that? It is a diverse nation.”