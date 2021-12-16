Srinagar (J&K): J&K National Conference president and member of parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited the Udder village in Baba Nagri area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district to offer condolences to the family of noted Gojri writer and poet Iqbal Azeem Choudhary, who passed away on Sunday.

Iqbal was the paternal uncle of former minister and senior National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmed.

Farooq was accompanied by party provincial president Nasir Sogami, NC leader Tanveer Sadiq and district president Ganderbal Ghulam Nabi Rather.

Paying tributes to the deceased writer, Farooq said that Iqbal was a noted name in Gojri literature not only in Kashmir, but also in the Indian subcontinent. His writings, Farooq added, provided the required impetus to the language.

While expressing solidarity with the family, the NC president hoped that they would ensure Iqbal's work reached a larger audience.

"National Conference equally shares your loss. We pray for the deceased," he said.