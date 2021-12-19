Jaipur: National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said his party had its own agenda and it will "never" side with the BJP.

Farooq was speaking to the media during his visit to the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. He presented a chadar and offered floral tributes at the shrine.

"We were and will never be with BJP," he said.

On elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq said everyone had the right to contest them.

At Ajmer, he said, he will pray for his family, friends, and the country

"I will pray that the country progresses, people get rid of the corona epidemic, and all live in brotherhood," he said.

The former CM avoided the question on Kashmir.

"You should come and see the situation yourself," he said.