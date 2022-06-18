Srinagar (J&K): Days after being proposed as the opposition's joint candidate for the Presidential polls, National Conference Farooq Abdullah Saturday decided to withdraw his name citing he had "a lot more active politics ahead of him".

"I am honoured to have had my name proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India by Mamata Banerjee Sahiba. Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature," Farooq said in a statement.

Farooq's name cropped up during the opposition's joint meeting on the presidential elections called by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on June 15 after former Union Minister Sharad Pawar declined the offer. Farooq's name, however, was turned down by none other than his son and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah who was representing the National Conference in the meeting.

"I have taken a few days to discuss this unexpected development with my family and senior colleagues. I am deeply touched by the support that I’ve received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country," Farooq said in the statement, further adding that Jammu & Kashmir was passing through a "critical juncture" and his efforts were required to help "navigate these uncertain times".

"I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate," he said. While thanking Mamata, he said, "I’m very grateful to Mamata didi for proposing my name. I’m also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered me their support."

During the June 15 meeting, Mamata had proposed the names of Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah as opposition candidates for the election to the highest constitutional office of India. The opposition leaders could not come to a consensus on Gopal Krishna Gandhi’s name. Gandhi, meanwhile, according to reports, has sought more time to think over the proposition while also seeking a consensus from all the parties.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 18 as the tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end on July 24. The election will witness 4,809 electors, including MPs and MLAs, voting to choose President Kovind’s successor. Leaders of 17 political parties attended the meeting called by Mamta Banerjee. KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Aam Aadmi Party were among the major parties that gave it a miss.