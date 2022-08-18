New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah has called an All Party Meeting on Monday, August 22 over the recent decision of Election Commission of India (ECI) to allow non locals to vote in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has invited leaders of all political parties for a meeting to discuss the recent announcement by the J&K govt regarding inclusion of non-locals in the voter lists. He personally spoke to the leaders & requested them to attend the meet at 11 AM on Mon, 22nd Aug," the party said in a tweet on its official handle.

As per the local inputs, Farooq has invited all the parties except BJP to discuss the future course of action. Pertinently, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, earlier in the day, had said that she contacted Farooq and asked him to call an All Party Meeting to discuss the issue. Notably, the Election Commission has now allowed non-locals, living ordinarily in J&K to cast votes in the Union Territory.