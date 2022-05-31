Srinagar: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office in Srinagar on Tuesday. The Central Investigating Agency served notice on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister in connection with the Jammu on May 27 in connection with the Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam and he was asked to appear before the investigating agency on May 31.

Also read: ED summons Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case

Dr Farooq Abdullah was questioned by the ED regarding the alleged misuse of Rs 94.06 crore. He alleged that the agency was harassing him at the behest of the Centre," Dr Farooq told reporters after his questioning by ED officials. He also offered condolences to Prof Bhim Singh, a senior politician of Jammu, who passed away today. It may be recalled that Dr Farooq was summoned by the central investigation agency in the alleged scam of the JKCA in October 2020 also.