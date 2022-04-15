Sangrur(Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party government while forming the government in Punjab claimed that the farmer's produce would be lifted from Mandis within 24 hours. Whereas, the reality starks to be different in the mandis.

Farmers have been suffering as their crops had completely been soaked in due to continuous rainfall for the last four or five days. A similar situation was witnessed in the Mandis of Bhavanigarh where the wheat was lying under the open sky for days. The downpour of rain had made farmers helpless with their crops being drenched into rainwater.

The farmers are anxious with their crops lying still in the Mandis with no effort from the government to take the produce. Talking to ETV Bharat Gagandeep Singh Sangrur, a farmer said no arrangements have been made to cover wheat. "The wheat has been lying in Mandis for the last two or three days but so far none of it has been lifted and the government didn't give anything to cover the wheat stocks during the rains."

The farmers were disappointed and said that "this time due to low yield, the wheat production took a beating. Adding to it, the government is not paying attention to the maintenance of Mandis due to which the farmers are wondering as to what should be done with the crops lying in Mandis for days soaking in rain."