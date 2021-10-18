New Delhi: Farmers, who raised a banner of revolt against the Central government on farm laws, yet again took up cudgels against it over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers. While political leaders, who never leave an opportunity to corner the government, made a beeline to the village where the incident took place to console the bereaved families and took potshots at the Centre for making the mockery of democracy.

As a part of ongoing agitation, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide 'rail roko' agitation on Monday demanding the removal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.

A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions on Sunday stated, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be rendered in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, it has announced a nation-wide rail roko on October 18."

"The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) called upon its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18 between 10 am and 4 pm. It urged to take up the stir peacefully sans any destruction and damage of any kind to railway property," it further stated.

The statement said, "The SKM has been demanding the dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni from the Cabinet. It is very apparent that with Ajay Mishra being the MoS for Home Affairs in the Union government, justice cannot be secured in this matter."

It alleged that he promoted hatred, enmity and communal disharmony between Hindus and Sikhs in his speeches. It is his vehicles that were used to mow down peaceful protesters. He harboured his son and aides even as the police was issuing summons to Ashish Mishra," it added.

In all, eight people, including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The SKM had alleged Ashish Mishra shot a farmer while the others were knocked down by the vehicles of his convey. However, MoS Teni had refuted the allegations stating that his son was not present at the spot where the incident took place. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted SKM's allegations. Later, three people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case. Accused Ashish Mishra has been sent to jail by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after being produced before the Crime Branch on October 14.