Barnala (Punjab): The United Kisan Morcha has announced to oppose the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is coming to campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections. A special meeting of the Farmers' Organisations was held at Tarksheel Bhawan in Barnala. Where the schedule of the protest programme was discussed.

Disclosing this to the media here, the senior leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Gurbakhsh Singh Kattu, said that on February 14, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government would be burnt in all the villages of Barnala district.

On February 16, they gathered at Anaj Mandi in Barnala and took out a protest march in the Barnala town, later, they burn the effigies. He further said that in the area where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to pass, farmers would be protesting on the side of the road with black flags. However, there is no lay siege programme will be conducted in that regard.

He said that the Central government was running away from the promise it had made to the farmers as it had not started the process of formation of a committee on MSP yet, had not withdrawn all the cases registered against the farmers. He said that the real face of BJP and its allies would be exposed in public during the elections.