Thiruvananthapuram: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prashant Bhushan alleged that he will be holier than the pope when he stands with the latter and will grow a beard like Tagore during the Bengal elections. He was attending Meet the Press during an event in Thiruvananthapuram.

Farmers' protest will be a setback for BJP and it will adversely affect it in the ensuing elections, he said. The protests will have repercussions in states, including Uttar Pradesh. The Central government is using the mainstream media for its propaganda by releasing advertisements. Media outlets which, oppose the government are being raided and intimidated, he alleged.

He opined that the opposition parties could not take advantage of the political situation like the fuel price hike.