Jaipur: In protest against Governor Kalraj Misra's decision to hold land auction of farmers in Dausa and Alwar of Rajasthan, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and other farmers' organisations today staged a protest march from Martyrs Memorial to Civil Lines Gate today. However, the police stopped them by putting barricades at the martyr memorial, leading to a confrontation between the police and the farmers. Consequently, the farmers staged a sit-in on the road outside the martyr memorial.

A section of the farmers wanted to march to the Civil Lines as planned, but they were not allowed to do so. Later, a delegation of 11 members went to the Governor to submit a memorandum.

Earlier, some discrepancies were seen between the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's Office over Bill related to Rajasthan Agricultural Credit Operations (Removal of Difficulties) Act, 1974. While the Raj Bhavan said that it received no such bill, the Chief Minister's Office had said that Raj Bhavan has given wrong information. In the information released from the Chief Minister's Office, it was clearly mentioned that the Bill has been submitted and is still under consideration in Raj Bhavan.

Later it was discovered that the Raj Bhavan had passed on false information for reasons unknown. In several districts,including Alwar and Dausa, the news of land auction caught sudden limelight due to non-payment of bank loans by the farmers. After this, the Gehlot government had issued orders to stop the land auctions.

Additionally, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also urged Governor Kalraj Mishra to send the amended bill regarding the ban on land auction to the Centre. Gehlot had also said that if this bill was sent to the central government in time, the issue would not have arisen in the first place.

Also read: No Bills from Kalraj Misra: Rajasthan Governor House tells Gehlot govt