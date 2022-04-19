Chandigarh: Amid the economic slump, the Union Government has imposed an additional burden on the farmers by increasing the rate of Bt cotton seeds by Rs 43 per packet, a decision that has not gone down well with the farmers in Punjab.

With the price hike, a packet of Bt seeds which was selling at Rs 767 last year will now sell at Rs 810. This price has been fixed by the Centre under the Maximum Price Control Order 2015 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. On average, the cotton cultivation on one acre requires a minimum of three packets of Bt cotton seed.

