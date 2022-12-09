Faridkot: A farmer interested in alternative farming here has turned his hobby into a good business. Pradeep Saini from Mani Singh Wala village earns 25 K per week from strawberry cultivation. Today, he not only does well for himself but has also employed three other families on his farm. With no previous experience, he contacted a farmer of Moga, who cultivated strawberries. Saini discussed with him the prospects of strawberry farming and upon his encouragement, he bought seedlings of the foreign fruit from Pune. As a trial run, he planted those in five Kanals of his land.

Farmer's interest in alternative farming heaps him profits worth lakhs

Much to Saini's amusement, in the first year itself he has reaped profits to the tune of Rs 1 lakh per month. With the success of his experiment, he appeals to other farmers to also invest in alternative cropping. He stated that with the usual wheat-paddy crops, the groundwater is depleting and the profit margin is also low. With the harvest season extending till late March or early April, Saini is hopeful of establishing a marketing circle. For now, he himself takes his produce to Mandiya in his vehicle and sells them in retail.