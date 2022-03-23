Kozhikode: The farmers in Kerala have a new rage of cultivating the Gac fruit which is commonly grown in countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand. Many farmers in the Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts of Kerala have successfully cultivated the exotic fruit which is a good source of beta carotene and Omega 6 and 3 fatty acids.

The fruit changes four colours by the time it is ripe and is used in traditional medicine in Vietnam and China. Gac fruit belongs to the melon family and has tiny spines on the outer layer. It is harvested when its colour turns bright red. It is also used as a vegetable, when unripe.

The farmers need to plant male and female saplings nearby for the pollination to happen as the plant is dioecious and better yields are recorded when hand pollination is done instead of natural insect pollination.

Farmers said that the fruit fetches a price of up to Rs. 1000 per kilogram. Farmers accentuated that the high price and good demand for the fruit in the market are attracting more farmers into the cultivation of the foreign fruit.

