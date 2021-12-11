Ludhiana: 121 farmer leaders of Delhi Kisan Morcha have started their return journey from the protest site of Delhi in their tractor trolleys. Upon reaching Ladowal toll plaza, they received a warm welcome, the farmers said that "they are meeting their families after long time."

After offering prayers on behalf of the farmers who are fought against the three farm laws (which were repealed now), they went on their way to Punjab through the same Ladowal toll plaza of Ludhiana.

The tractor trolleys were welcomed by the local residents of Ladowal. On reaching the toll plaza from Delhi, the local people gave a rousing welcome by feeding laddoos, showering flowers, and congratulating each other on the victory.

During this, the farmers who returned from Delhi and the leaders of the farmers' groups said, "they had never imagined that they would return after winning such big battle and they would be welcomed in a grand manner. "

Getting emotional a farmer leader said, "We are getting emotional since we never thought we could turn victorious. But we regret the deaths of our fellow farmers in this time of celebration as well,"

Another farmer in the group said that farmer leaders have another battle on hand. "They won in Delhi. Now it is Punjab's turn, now we will question the political leaders making big claims in the state, now they will demand what was promised by the state government."