New Delhi: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in a statement on Thursday stated that about 18.17 Lakh farmers have benefited with MSP value of Rs 57,032.03 crore in the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22. So far, the highest number of farmers benefited in the ongoing KMS season are from Punjab (924299) followed by Haryana (299777) and Telangana (227939). The procurement in other states is also gaining momentum.

The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years. In the KMS 2021-2022 upto November 20,2021, as per by the official press release of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, 290.98 LMT of Paddy has been procured in this season in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Pertinently, in KMS 2020-21, at least 13113417 farmers were benefited with MSP value of Rs 168823.23 crore as on November 30,2021 and procurement of 89419081 MT was done. With this, at least 1817379 farmers have been benefited with MSP value of Rs 57032.03. Kharif crops, monsoon crops or autumn crops are domesticated plants that are cultivated and harvested in during the monsoon season, which lasts from June to November depending on the area.

