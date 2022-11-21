Gariaband (Chhattisgarh): A clash broke out between farmers and policemen in Chhattisgarh's Kandekela on Monday after a police team tried to clear the road blocked by the farmers demanding to open the paddy procurement centre. The clash left several policemen and farmers injured.

As the police team tried to disperse the farmers, the latter started pelting stones and overturned several police vehicles while shattering the windshields of other private vehicles as well. Following the clash, heavy police deployment was made in the area.

Farmers alleged that as the paddy procurement centre remains closed, they face difficulty in selling their yield. Paddy procurement started in Chhattisgarh on November 1. Subsequently, farmers were demanding a paddy procurement centre in Gariaband district as well.