New Delhi: Farmer Pappan Singh Gehlot, who was put into the limelight for sending migrant workers to Bihar through flight during the lockdown, is suspected to have died by suicide after he was found dead in a temple in the locality. The shocking incident was reported from Tigipur under the Alipore police station limits in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Farmer Pappan Singh Gehlot hogged the headlines when he arranged flight tickets for sending migrant workers to Bihar during the lockdown, when the country was reeling under Covid-19. A suicide note was recovered from the temple where he was found dead, as informed by the temple priest.

"We are scanning the handwriting of the suicide note to ascertain whether it was written by the deceased or someone else. In the suicide note, the deceased has mentioned illness as his main cause for taking the extreme step. But, we are probing the case from all angles," police said.

Pappan Singh Gehlot was into mushroom farming at Tigripur village. Known to be a jovial person by nature, Pappan treated laborers from Bihar engaged in mushroom cultivation on his farmland as friends. Pappan arranged flight tickets for migrant workers to send them to Bihar. Besides, he also provided flight tickets for their return journey when countrywide restrictions due to the surge in Covid-19 cases were lifted, said the priest.