Chandigarh: Farmer leaders who participated in more than 13 months long agitation on Delhi Haryana borders have lost Punjab assembly polls. The majority of farmers have forfeited their deposit barring a few. Voters of Punjab have rejected them outrightly.

Balbir Singh Rajyapal who was leading the farmers' movement, secured just 4,626 votes in the Punjab assembly polls. Lakhwinder Singh Lakha Sidhana who fought Punjab assembly elections from Mor Mandi assembly seats has secured the highest number of votes of 27,936. Before, contesting the Punjab assembly polls, Balbir Singh had the impression that like the previous agitation, farmers will come out in his support. But, nothing as such happened.

A senior journalist Harish Chandra said, "Political issues are different from others. Farmers' agitation and assembly elections are two different aspects. Farmers are a particular community. But in politics inclusion of all other issues is necessary. Hence, after the resolving of farmers' issue, farmer leaders also lost the support of the people."