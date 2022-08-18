Moradabad: Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union has said that his visit to the Aurangzeb tomb was a mistake as it is a” disputed” site. Tikait was speaking to the media during his visit to the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh where he was warmly welcomed by the farmers. Tikait was to visit the Mahapanchayat to be held in Lakhimpur via Moradabad.

“I should not have gone to the tomb of Aurangzeb since it is a disputed place. The public protest against my visit to the tomb was genuine. He had committed many murders,” Tikait said. Tikait said that the central government is adopting a “dictatorial attitude”. “The government wants to eliminate the opposition and regional parties.

Whoever tries to speak against the government, they are putting them in jail. This country is run by movements not by politics,” he said. Tikait also blamed the BJP for target killings in Jammu and Kashmir. “The elections are approaching, they will continue to kill like this,” he said.