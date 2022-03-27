Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) : Farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait alleged that he was threatened with murder by unknown persons over the phone on Sunday morning. Following the incident, Tikait has lodged a police complaint and demanded that prompt action be taken.

Speaking to reporters, Tikait said that since the farmer's agitation in Delhi, he and his family members were receiving threatening calls on mobile phones from unknown numbers. He further alleged that apart from receiving murder threats he was being verbally abused.

Rakesh Tikait threatened with murder, asks police to take action