Rakesh Tikait threatened with murder, asks police to take action
Updated on: 38 minutes ago
Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait alleged that he was threatened with murder by unknown persons over the phone on Sunday morning. Following the incident, Tikait has lodged a police complaint and demanded that prompt action be taken.
Speaking to reporters, Tikait said that since the farmer's agitation in Delhi, he and his family members were receiving threatening calls on mobile phones from unknown numbers. He further alleged that apart from receiving murder threats he was being verbally abused.
Tikait said that earlier also he had complained to the police several times but neither did they traced the calls from unknown numbers nor did they arrest the accused. "If the police do not take any action soon, then in future I will make all such numbers from where I get threatening calls public," said Tikait.