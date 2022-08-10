Kurnool(AP): A farmer's daughter of G. Erragudi village of Tuggali Mandal found a diamond, weighing 10 carats while weeding a tomato field on Wednesday. Many traders from Peravali and Jonnagiri areas reportedly approached the farmer and bought the diamond for Rs 34 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the locals say that it is common to find diamonds in the fields of Jonnagiri, Pagidrai, G. Erragudi, and Tuggali areas after the rains in the first season of the year.