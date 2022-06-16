Karauli: A farmer committed suicide by hanging himself in Sop village of Nadauti subdivision of Karauli district on Wednesday. The son of the deceased has accused a local money lender of harassing his father compelling him to take the extreme step. The deceased has been identified as Kamalram Meena. Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and took the body into their possession, and kept it in the mortuary of Nadauti Community Health Center.

Later, the body was handed over to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem. Police have lodged an FIR into the incident after the son of the deceased Haricharan Meena registered a complaint. Haricharan said that his father had taken a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh from the moneylender Bharosi Lal Meena 10-12 years ago. He said that on Tuesday, Bharosilal Meena abused and assaulted his father for demanding a fresh loan and was constantly harassing his father to pay off the debt.

Haricharan said that his father was ready to give 18 bighas of land to pay off the debt to the moneylender, Bharosi Lal Meena, who demanded the entire land with 30 bighas including the house. He said that due to depression, his father committed suicide. Nadauti police station officer Bani Singh said that an FIR has been lodged into the matter and a probe is underway.

