Kaladhungi(Uttarakhand): A 50-year-old man was dragged to death by his pet buffalo on Tuesday in the Kamola village of Kaladhungi area in Uttarakhand. The accident took place in the morning when the deceased, a farmer by occupation, was taking out his buffalo from the cattle shed.

While untying the buffalo, it suddenly started running. The rope tied to the buffalo's neck got entangled in the farmer's hand and he could not free himself from its grip once the buffalo started running. The beast ran for quite a distance vigorously, while the owner got dragged behind it resulting in serious injuries.

After the accident, the villagers rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. According to the information received, the deceased has been identified as Jagat Singh (50), who lived with his family in the Kamola village in the Kaladhungi area.

Also Read: Fishermen find buffalo off Kozhikode coast, rescue it after six-hour long struggle