Palghar (Maharashtra): The central government has decided to repeal the three controversial Farm Laws in the wake of upcoming UP assembly elections, according to Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

In the exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the farmers' union leader also urged the central government to introduce an MSP Guarantee Act to protect the rights of farmers.

Modi govt repealing Farms Laws in the wake of upcoming UP polls, says Tikait

Hailing the government decision as a victory for agitating farmers, Tikait said the Farm Law has tarnished the image of the BJP-led government and the farmers' agitation would continue until a final decision is taken. He added that the farmers union is convening a meeting later in the day to decide the future course of action.

He also alleged that the Modi government is putting more emphasis on privatisation. Now the BJP has lost many recent elections, it has no other way but to reconsider the farm laws, Tikait added. Talking about what the union would do in the future, Tikait said that everything depends on the parliamentary proceedings and what the government is going to do.

Tikait is touring Palghar as part of the 147th birth anniversary celebration of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, organised by Bhumi Sena and Adivasi Ekta Parishad.

Also Read: BIG NEWS: All three farm laws repealed, says PM Narendra Modi