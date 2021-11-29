Haldwani (Uttarakhand): In an interaction with devotees at the Char Dham temple in Haldwani, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Nischalanand Saraswati of Govardhan Math, Puri, has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for withdrawing farm laws and stooping to mobocracy,

While answering the questions of the devotees, Shankaracharya said that it is regretful that Narendra Modi, who spent 45 minutes with him before taking the oath as prime minister, is using words like 'goons for cow-protectors.'

Shankaracharya also expressed displeasure over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that Modi and Yogi are everyone's favourites and it will not be proper on his part to comment on the politicians' conduct.

Talking about Yogi Adityanath, Shankaracharya said that he knew the chief minister for the last 30 years. He said that despite Yogi's efforts in banning cow slaughterhouses, those slaughterhouses are functional even today. This shows the chief minister's incompetence, he added.

Shankaracharya appealed to the people that they should review politicians on the basis of their conduct. Before being a Shankaracharya, Jagadguru kept in the Tihar jail from 9 November 1966 for 52 days for advocating cow protection.

He said that our ancestor, Swami Karpatri Maharaj had also fought for cow protection. People should raise their voices for cow protection and only then can anything substantial be achieved, he added.