Kannur (Ker): A 50-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Aralam farm, a forest fringe area located several kilometers away from here, on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased, identified as Damu, was a labourer staying in the seventh block of the sprawling farm. "He was said to be on his way to cut bamboo when tragedy struck.

It is a forest area which used to see man-animal conflicts," a police officer told PTI. According to television reports, stray elephants caused menace in the nearby areas last night also as the two-wheeler of a security person had been damaged and crops had been destroyed widely. Hundreds of permanent and temporary labourers were working in the Aralam Farming Corporation (Kerala) Limited, a public sector undertaking for tribals resettled here. Last week, a 60-year old man, who went for a morning stroll with his fellow walkers, was trampled to death by a stray elephant at Dhoni in Palakkad district. (PTI)