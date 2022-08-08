Faridkot: Assistant Superintendent of Faridkot Modern Jail was caught red-handed when he was carrying a mobile phone and 79 grams of heroin to supply to the prisoners inside the jail by hiding it in a document file during his duty on Sunday. On the complaint of the jail administration, the ASP was arrested and 67,500 rupees along with three mobile phones, three headphones and accessories were recovered from his car after the police investigated the case.

The police, later in the day, also sized drug money worth Rs. 6 lakh from his house in Giddarbaha, on the other hand, the police is investigating the case to find the involvement of prisoners. The police also claimed that strict actions will be taken against the involved prisoners.