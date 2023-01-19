Faridabad: Passion for riding Harley Davidson bikes has catapulted Amit Bhadana from Faridabad in Haryana to fame. Mixing pleasure with business, Amit is seen zipping through the Faridabad streets on his Harley delivering milk at the doorsteps of his customers.

Amit has become a talking point in Faridabad and the town looks up to him as an 'achiever' entrepreneur. Youth see him as an icon and come from far flung areas to learn what Amit has to say on their 'plans' and expecting the much needed ideas to make a name like Amit.

Also read: Bikers had a gala time at RFC during Harley Davidson Owners Group rally

Amit is widely popular in social media sites. He has a following of more than forty lakh fans. Producers and candid photographers who make filmi style albums reach out to Amit for their productions using his Harley. Amit quit as a banker to pick up the dairy business.

His love for the Harley and the industry switch to become an entrepreneur did not augur well with his family members. Amit says he was able to convince the family who where initially against his dairy venture. "They eventually came around," the Faridabad milk businessman said.

"Family members were opposed to my venturing into the dairy business. Earlier, I was a banker. But I didn't the like office job. I hate constantly sitting on a chair. So I wanted to do something different. Then I came up with the idea of starting a dairy business. After all, the idea clicked," he said adding that, "it's now been rewarding for me."

On his social media fame, Amit said, "it struck me why should I not post my pictures with the Harley with milk cans loaded up. I clicked some of my delivery in action with the bike and uploaded it on the social media. I was surprised to find more than forty lakh people of having liked it. It has left me dumbstruck. I became a star overnight."

Why Harley Davidson? Amit said, "milk containers made a perfect fit on his bike. It was convenient to carry them on this heavy duty bike. Hence, it served the dual purpose for me — passion for riding Harley Davidson as well as helping me do dairy business." The price of Harley Davidson bikes in India starts at Rs 11.99 Lakh for Harley Davidson Iron 883, which is the cheapest model available in India.