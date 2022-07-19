Faridabad (Uttar Pradesh): UP Police have busted a gang that promised jobs in Air Asia airlines and other companies through illicit methods. The gang has allegedly committed more than 300 cyber frauds across 23 states of the nation. Police have arrested five members of the gang and the sixth member is still on the run.

On June 24, the Cyber Police Station of NIT Zone in Faridabad received a complaint against the gang. The complainant alleged that by promising jobs in Air Asia Airlines and other big companies, the gang had committed a fraud amounting to approximately Rs 6,80,000. Upon receiving the complaint, the cyber police station launched an investigation into the matter.

The complaint was filed by Subhash Maurya, a resident of NIT, Faridabad. According to him, the gang was running a fake job portal similar to naukri.com and monster.com. The gang asked the applicants to submit a resume and pay processing fees under many so-called departments. A fee of Rs 3,80,000 was paid by Maurya under this scam.

After the investigation, police have arrested five people in the scam so far. They have been identified as Mutib Ahmed, Mohammad Fayaz, Lalit, Mohammad Fayeem, and Shahbaz Ahmed alias Golu. Golu and Faheem were arrested in Uttar Pradesh while the rest were arrested in Delhi. The police have also seized a laptop, a computer, a mobile phone, a chequebook, and Rs 3,97,000 from the accused.

According to the police, the gang has cheated 335 people. They have scammed 118 people in Uttar Pradesh, 33 in Rajasthan, 33 in Telangana, 27 in Gujarat, 24 in Delhi, 19 in Kerala, 8 in Haryana, among many others. Cyber Police SHO, Basant Kumar said the gang was operating for the last one and a half years. "The accused have studied till 10th or 12th only. We have arrested five people, while one is still on the run," he said.