Raipur: Thousands of miles away from their country known to the world over as a conflict zone, eight young girls from Nablus in Palestine sat around a table joking and laughing as only children know how.

Their smiles may have shrouded the pain of the conflict but the strong, emotive message came through in their performance at the National Tribal Dance Festival here on Thursday evening.

Aged 12 to 18, the girls, each holding a Palestinian flag, performed the Levantine folk dance ‘dabke' to a song that spoke of a vow to not give up the land, not abandon it.

“It also speaks of the right of the Palestinian people to defend their land,” said Rand Abdulhaq, the group's translator, emphasising that the group did not want to make political comments.

“We are here with a message of peace,” she told the media.

Dabke, traditionally performed by young and old alike at social occasions such as weddings, has become a symbol of protest over the years with songs that speak of love for the country.

The group that has only been out of Palestine once before, to perform in Turkey, was “happy to introduce Palestinian heritage” at an international platform. The people of their country, Abdulhaq added, wanted to preserve their heritage and take it around the world.

“We feel it is our responsibility to take our traditions around the world. Just as we are here to see other cultures through their performance, they should also see our traditions,” she said.

Though it is “difficult to come from a country under occupation”, she added, their homeland is a place full of art where young girls learn to dance at a young age.

“In Palestine, there is a lot of art. There is music, visual arts, dances like dabke. We start learning to dance when we are as young as nine. We take our culture and heritage forward from one generation to the next, old people teach the young ones,” Abdulhaq said.

Listening attentively, 12-year-old Sedra responded when asked how her parents felt when she decided to learn dancing.

“They are very proud of me,” she said.

After the day's electric performance, the band named Alaidon, which roughly translates to “some day we will return to our land” in Arabic, said goodbye to return to their land.

The festival, which kicked off on Thursday and has been organised under the Chhattisgarh government's tourism development plan, is hosting artists from different countries, including Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Mali, Palestine and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Artists from Chhattisgarh's tribal areas such as Bastar, Dantewada, Koriya Surguja and Jashpur will also present their distinctive history, culture and traditions during the festival.

Besides, the festival will feature special dance forms of tribes from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir among other states.

A total of 58 dance groups will perform at the dance festival over the course of five days.

PTI