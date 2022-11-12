Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh): A POCSO case was registered against a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl in Ananthapuram town in Andhra Pradesh. The case was booked under the Protection of Children in Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012 based on a complaint given to the police by the girl's mother.

The youth had previously studied along with the girl who had later shifted to Kurnool to study intermediate second year. From the beginning, the youth went after the girl and harassed her in the name of marriage. He even forcibly tied a mangalsutra round her neck.

Recently when the girl visited her parents' house in Ananthapur, the youth came to their house when she was alone and allegedly molested her. He threatened to kill her mother and sister if she opened her mouth about that. As he continued to harass her and raped her several times, she explained the same to her mother.

Also read: POCSO court sentences man for 30 years RI for raping minor girl in UP's Kannauj

According to the police, the fanatic lover even followed her to college and harassed her there. The girl mustered up courage and confided in her mother, who then lodged an FIR at the Ananthapuram Disha Police Station.