Haridwar: Hate spewing right-wing leader Yati Narsinghanand has expressed his support for the BJP's former spokesperson Nupur Sharma who was suspended for her controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Narsinghanand said he "completely agreed" with Nupur's statement.

"Nupur is like my daughter and not just Nupur, any women raising their voice against Islam and Jihad, all are like my daughters. There is no need for her to apologize whatever she expressed is 'absolutely right' and no need to be afraid," said Narsinghanand, while reacting to the BJP's action against Nupur Sharma.

Narsinghanand urged Nupur not to be apologetic about her statement and added, "She doesn't need to worry about any posts in BJP, because who speaks truth gets a position what God wants to offer them and it's far superior to any post in BJP." It should be noted that Nupur Sharma had kicked up a storm when she purportedly made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate while Naveen Jindal reportedly wrote offensive content against Islam on his Twitter handle. In protest of Nupur Sharma's comments, riots broke out in Kanpur earlier this week resulting in injuries to at least seven people and damage to property.

Besides, the entire Middle East and other Muslim countries have expressed anger and registered their protest against the controversial remarks by summoning Indian envoys.

Also read: Saudi joins list of Gulf countries condemning remarks on Prophet: Updates in 10 points