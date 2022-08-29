Valsad (Gujarat): The body of famous singer Vaishali Balsara was found in a car parked on the banks of the River Par in Pardi taluka of the Valsad district in Gujarat. After seeing the car parked suspiciously on the banks of the river for a long time, the local people informed the Pardi police about it. On receiving information, the team of Pardi police immediately rushed to the spot and found the body of a woman on the foot rack of the rear seat of the car.

During the preliminary investigation, the Pardi police came to know that the body found in the car was of Valsad's famous singer Vaishali Balsara.

With the help of the FSL team, police recovered the body. Vaishali Balsara's husband Hitesh Balsara contacted the police at 2 pm on Saturday night and lodged a missing complaint. After this, Vaishali's body was found in a parked car bearing No, GJ 15 CG 4224 near Pardi on Sunday, raising many questions about her murder. At present, the police expedited the investigation to unravel the murder mystery.