Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Prominent historian Irfan Habib in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat tried to put facts straight regarding the destruction of temples at Varanasi and Mathura by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Speaking about razing of temples at Varanasi Habib said Aurangzeb did destroy the temple.

, "It was true that Aurangzeb destroyed the temples. Nothing was hidden. It is on the record. But, the structure was Shivji's (sic) temple, this was not mentioned in the record." "They (Hindu petitioners) even filed the case wherein they didn't mention the Shivling, they spoke about other Hindu deities. After the recovery of Shivling at the Gyanvapi mosque, it became Shivji's (sic) temple," he added.

On recovery of some sculptures and motifs belonging to the Hindu religion at the Gyanvapi mosque site, to which the noted historian Habib said, "I didn't know about such findings. But, yes it may be true. Whenever an old temple or mosque is constructed stones belonging to Buddha Viharas were recovered. This didn't imply that based on that (findings) the temple or mosque should be brought down. This was sheer foolishness. Now, the Gyanvapi mosque issue has taken a political turn, to which Habib said, "I am a historian. What happens in coming days, is your (media)'s job to speculate."

Speaking further about Aurangzeb's demolition of the temple at Varanasi, Habib reiterated that "In the history, it was amply clear that Aurangzeb destroyed the Varanasi temple and one temple was razed in Mathura that belonged to Keshav Rai. Although Mathura had several temples, Keshav Rai's temple, which was a huge one had been destroyed by Aurangzeb. The temple was constructed by Bir Singh Bundela during the Jehangir's regime." "No doubt, these two temples one at Varanasi and the other at Mathura were demolished by Aurangzeb. But, the pertinent point is, the structures, which were constructed in 1670, could they now be demolished by the government," he asked.

This was totally against the Indian Monuments Act, said Habib, adding that in 1992 the Supreme Court gave away land to them (Hindus) at Ayodhya. They (the court) created a new perspective while giving judgment in the Babri Masjid case. Muslims' perspective was not taken into consideration. Unlike previous development, things will unfold in the same manner, said Habib.

Citing an example, Irfan Habib said, "There is a Minar (tower) built by Rana Kumbha at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. At the bottom of the tower sculptures of Hindu deities were constructed whereas at the top of the tower the word 'Allah' is inscribed in Arabic. Then it implies that it was a mosque and Muslims should make a claim over the structure. It will be sheer foolishness."