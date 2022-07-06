Hyderabad: Senior film editor Gowtham Raju, who had predominantly worked in Telugu films, breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He passed away at 1.30 am on July 6. Raju was battling health issues for the past few months. The entire film industry is in shock after hearing the news about his demise.

Raju worked as an editor for more than 850 films in several languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. Vamsi and Shekar, public relations officers in Tollywood, confirmed the news about Gowtham Raju's demise. The duo took to Twitter to pay their last respects to the celebrated technician. "Senior Editor Gautamraju garu passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Strength to family, friends and loved ones (sic)," they wrote after sharing a photo of Gowtham Raju on Twitter.

Raju won hearts of moviegoers with movies like 'Aadi', 'Khaidi No 150', 'Gabbar Singh, 'Kick', 'Race Gurram', 'Gopala Gopala' 'Adurs', 'Balupu', 'Racha', 'Oosaravelli', 'Badrinath', 'Venkatadri Express' and 'Katamarayudu'. He has also worked with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun. He received the 'Nandi Award' for Best Editor for 'Aadi'. Many celebrities were shocked hearing about Raju's death. They expressed their deepest condolences to the deceased's family.