Lucknow: The anticipatory bail plea of Desi Dancing Queen, Sapna Choudhary, has been rejected by a special court dealing with Prevention of Corruption Act, for not turning up at an event after tickets were booked as well as not returning back a huge sum of money collected from her fans to watch the show.

The special court in its order said that Sapna was supposed to attend the dance programme, for which tickets were sold to her fans and the huge sum of money was collected; but later on she failed to turn up at the event and the money was not returned to the people.

Besides, the court in its order further said that the chargesheet was filed against Sapna under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and five other persons, therefore, at this juncture, the question of granting anticipatory bail didn't arise.

Public prosecutor Navin Tripathi had also pleaded before the court, not to grant anticipatory bail to Sapna Choudhary, because a huge sum of money was collected for holding the programme and it was not returned to audience.

On October 14, 2018, ASI Firoze Khan had lodged an FIR with Aashiana police station against Sapna Choudhary as well as five other persons namely Junaid Ahmad, organiser of the event, Navin Sharma, Ewad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyaya.

On January 19,2020, chargesheet was filed against Junaid Ahmad, Ewad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyaya under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. Whereas on similar Sections chargesheet was filed against Sapna Choudhary on July 27, 2019.

On September 4, 2021, the special court had rejected the discharge application filed by Sapna Choudhary and thereafter issued a non-bailable warrant against her.

The dance show was supposed to take place on October 13, 2018 at the Smriti Upvan. The show timing was to commence from 3 o'clock in the evening till 10 o'clock in the night. People waiting for the arrival of Sapna at the show, created ruckus and demanded return of the money at the venue, when she didn't turn up.