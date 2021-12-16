Buxar: The son who was believed to be dead 12 years ago, now turned out to be alive. The family members who performed the last rites considering him as dead now got to know that he is alive, but across the border and lodged in Pakistani Jail.

Knowing that the young man was dead, his wife got married again and went away with his children. After the news of the young man being alive and being in Pakistan has come up, her mother wants to have a glimpse of him before she dies, as her son's memories haunting her since she heard the news.

The man lodged in a Pakistani jail is identified as Chhavi Musaharr a resident of Khilafatpur Dalit Basti under Chausa Nagar Panchayat of Buxar district. When Mufassil police station received a letter from the Ministry of External Affair asking for the identification of the man, police reached Dalit Basti and contacted the family members of Chhavi. After seeing the picture, family members identified Chhavi.

Interacting with ETV Bharat, family members of Chhavi Mushar said, "Before his disappearance 12 years ago, he used to live here with his mother, brother, wife and his child. But one day, he suddenly disappeared from the Dalit Basti. Initially, we thought he will come back because he used to go like this often and then used to come back,"

"But this time, he didn't return for a long time. We searched for him but got no information so considering him to be dead, we performed his last rites. After two years, his wife also got married again and went away with the child."

Mufassil SHO Amit Kumar said a letter from the Ministry of External Affair came asking for the identification of the man. "We reached Dalit Basti and contacted the family member, after seeing the picture, he identified him. A report regarding this has been sent to the ministry and rest of the information can be given by the concerned department only."

Since the family and people living in Basti has got this news there is a sense of joy among them. The family got a ray of hope that they will again be able to see their Chhavi once again. His mother is pleading with the government to bring him back as soon as possible.

